Maryam Nawaz visits Kasur flood victims

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday reached Talwar Post in the border area during heavy rains and personally reviewed ongoing flood-relief operations in Kasur district.

She visited a newly established relief camp and warmly welcomed families arriving by rescue boats from the submerged Gatti Kalingar village, ensuring that rescue efforts were being carried out effectively.

In a compassionate gesture, the chief minister lifted an infant before handing the child back to the mother and also inquired about the health of women and children displaced by floods.

During her visit, two large rafts arrived carrying 55 cattle along with a farmer’s family, who had successfully managed to save their livestock, tractor, motorcycle rickshaw, and basic equipment.

Maryam Nawaz comforted the affected families and assured them of full government support, promising that all possible measures would be taken to assist in their rehabilitation.

She reaffirmed that the provincial government stood firmly with the flood victims and would continue its efforts until relief and recovery were fully ensured across the affected areas.