Ukraine is preparing to launch fresh strikes deep into Russian territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday, following weeks of intensified attacks on Russian energy facilities and critical infrastructure.

Zelenskiy, after meeting Ukraine’s top general Oleksandr Syrsky, stated that the country’s forces and resources are fully prepared. He emphasized that upcoming strikes are designed specifically to strengthen Ukraine’s defence strategy.

The Ukrainian leader noted that these new operations would target areas inside Russia, highlighting Kyiv’s determination to disrupt Moscow’s ability to sustain its war effort and supply frontline troops.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy pointed out that recent intensified attacks on Russian energy assets had already weakened key supply routes, creating greater pressure on Russia’s logistics and fueling systems essential for military operations.

He also reaffirmed Ukraine’s resolve to maintain active military operations, stressing that such actions were necessary to protect Ukrainian territory while keeping the pressure on Russian command structures.

The announcement signals a new phase in Kyiv’s strategy, as Ukraine looks to expand the scope of its operations beyond border areas, aiming to significantly disrupt Russia’s war-making capabilities.