Floods won’t stop power: Division orders 24/7 electricity supply

The Power Division has instructed electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to ensure continuous power supply during heavy rains and floods. This directive comes as the country faces severe flooding. The division issued an emergency alert urging all DISCOs to maintain uninterrupted electricity services throughout the crisis.

Authorities also emphasized protecting electrical infrastructure during floods. Immediate measures must be taken to secure substations, feeders, and control rooms against flood damage. Operational teams are required to stay alert and be ready to handle emergencies promptly.

Additionally, a Flood Monitoring Cell has been established within the Power Division. DISCOs are instructed to submit situation reports twice daily to keep track of developments. The division stressed the urgency of the matter and called for close coordination with local disaster management agencies.

The Power Division’s proactive steps aim to minimize power outages and safeguard critical infrastructure. This approach is essential to support rescue operations and help affected communities cope with the ongoing flood situation.

By maintaining power continuity and infrastructure safety, authorities hope to reduce flood-related disruptions. The coordinated response underscores the government’s commitment to managing the flood emergency effectively.