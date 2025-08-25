Balochistan opens NFC talks with all parties

The Balochistan government has decided to consult all political parties and experts on the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. The decision aims to ensure that the province’s needs and priorities are clearly represented. Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti led a meeting in Quetta to discuss preparations for the upcoming NFC Award. He stressed the importance of including all voices, even parties without parliamentary seats. This inclusive approach seeks to build consensus and unity across the province.

During the meeting, Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the need for transparency in distributing resources. He said that fair and open processes would strengthen trust among all groups. The Chief Minister also highlighted that the NFC Award should reflect the hopes and expectations of Balochistan’s people. The government wants to make sure funds are shared in a way that benefits everyone. Thus, transparency and fairness remain key goals throughout the process.

The upcoming 11th NFC Award meeting will take place on August 29. It will be chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who also serves as the NFC Chairman. The meeting will focus on a three-point agenda. It includes reviewing recommendations related to the NFC Award and discussing the formation of sub-groups. Organizers will also set the schedule for future meetings to ensure smooth progress.

By involving all political parties and experts, the Balochistan government hopes to address long-standing concerns about resource distribution. The Chief Minister’s call for consultation shows a clear commitment to cooperation. This strategy could help reduce political tensions and bring more development to the province. Moreover, it encourages inclusive decision-making that respects diverse views.

In conclusion, the Balochistan government’s approach to the NFC Award signals a positive step forward. It promises fairer resource sharing through open dialogue and expert input. The government aims to deliver results that meet the public’s needs. With continued consultation and transparency, the province hopes for a better future. All eyes will be on the August 29 meeting to see how this plan unfolds.