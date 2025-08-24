Wheat and flour prices skyrocket after sugar shock hits consumers

After the recent sugar price hike, the costs of wheat and flour have also risen sharply, putting a fresh wave of financial pressure on already struggling households across the country.

In Karachi, wheat prices jumped significantly, increasing from Rs55 to Rs72 per kilogram, while both wholesale and retail flour rates recorded major hikes, deepening public concern over rising inflation.

In the wholesale market, Dahai Number flour rose by Rs15 per kilo, now priced at Rs81, while fine flour increased by Rs9 per kilo, reaching Rs87, further straining market stability.

Previously, Dahai Number flour was sold at Rs66 per kilo, and fine flour at Rs78 per kilo, but traders confirmed that these sudden jumps are unprecedented and require immediate government intervention.

The Chairman of the Wholesale Grocers Association urged authorities to take urgent notice of the rising wheat and flour costs, stressing that unchecked inflation is pushing daily essentials out of people’s reach.

Meanwhile, in the retail sector, Dahai Number flour has reached Rs110 per kilo after a Rs6 increase, while fine flour skyrocketed to Rs120 per kilo after an additional Rs8 rise.