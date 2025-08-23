4.5 Earthquake shakes Zhob, no damage reported

An earthquake shook Zhob city and nearby areas in Balochistan on Saturday afternoon. The tremors caused fear among residents who rushed outside chanting prayers. According to the Seismic Center, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale. The quake’s depth was measured at 150 kilometers underground.

The sudden tremors prompted many people to leave their homes and offices in panic. However, no injuries or damage to property have been reported so far. The district administration of Zhob confirmed there were no casualties or losses. Authorities continue to monitor the situation for any further developments.

Residents described feeling strong shaking that lasted for a few seconds. The earthquake did not cause any disruption to normal life beyond initial fear. Local officials assured the public that they are prepared to handle any emergencies. They urged people to remain calm and report any damages if they occur.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in the region due to its seismic activity. Experts continue to study the tectonic movements in Balochistan to improve preparedness. The government has also emphasized the importance of earthquake awareness and safety drills.

In conclusion, the recent earthquake in Zhob caused momentary alarm but no harm. Authorities remain vigilant to ensure public safety. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed and follow safety guidelines during such events.