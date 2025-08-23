Dutch FM resigns over Israel sanctions dispute

Dutch Foreign Minister Kasper Veldkamp resigned after failing to gain cabinet support for tougher sanctions on Israel over its Gaza assault. Veldkamp, a member of the right-wing New Social Contract party, said he could not reach agreement on meaningful action. He also accused fellow ministers of repeatedly resisting enforcement of existing sanctions.

Earlier, Veldkamp had canceled three export licenses for naval equipment to Israel. He pushed for travel bans on two far-right Israeli ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, accusing them of fueling settler violence. Veldkamp also warned of rising risks of excessive force in Gaza and worsening conditions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Following his resignation, all other ministers and state secretaries from the New Social Contract party also stepped down in solidarity. His departure leaves the Dutch Foreign Ministry leaderless at a crucial time. The EU is currently in talks with the US over tariffs and preparing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Veldkamp faced increasing pressure from opposition lawmakers to take stronger action against Israel. Although he had imposed limited restrictions, critics wanted the Netherlands to act unilaterally if the EU failed to suspend its trade deal with Israel. Germany reportedly blocked efforts to halt the EU-Israel agreement.

Meanwhile, the Gaza crisis continues to escalate. A global food watchdog confirmed that Gaza City and surrounding areas are now facing “full famine.” Israel’s military operations are forcing civilians to flee south. No replacement for Veldkamp has been announced yet, and the interim Dutch government will stay in place until after October elections.