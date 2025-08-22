Maryam orders prep for 8th monsoon spell

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered urgent preparations across Punjab districts ahead of a likely eighth monsoon spell. Areas on high alert include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Gujranwala. She instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners to stay vigilant and enforce early warnings, SOPs, and directives issued by PDMA Punjab.

Maryam emphasized swift deployment of relief teams in flood-prone zones. She ordered mosques and loudspeakers to be used for public announcements to ensure timely evacuations. Residents in danger zones must also receive SMS alerts about potential flooding. Additionally, she directed the setup of mobile clinics and field hospitals for medical support to affected populations.

The Chief Minister also focused on livestock safety during floods. She ordered vaccination drives and treatment facilities for animals in vulnerable areas. PDMA and relevant authorities must implement special arrangements along rivers Jehlum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej to prevent losses.

Furthermore, she instructed immediate evacuation of riverside communities, particularly along the Sutlej River. Rescue teams, local administration, and police must work together to protect people and their property. Animal relocation plans must also be activated without delay.

Departments of agriculture, irrigation, health, forestry, livestock, local government, and transport have been put on high alert. Maryam Nawaz emphasized coordination among all departments to ensure timely response and minimize damage during the upcoming monsoon phase.