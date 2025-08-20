TikTok launches campus feature to connect university students

TikTok has introduced a new feature aimed at helping university students connect more easily with their peers across campuses, enhancing networking and social interactions among students nationwide.

The short-video platform recently rolled out the “Campus Verification” feature, which allows students to add their college name and graduation year to their profiles, making it easier to identify and connect with classmates.

Through this feature, students can search for other verified peers within their campus, follow them, and build stronger relationships both academically and socially, creating a more connected campus community.

To use the feature, students need to visit their TikTok profile, tap the “Add School” button, enter their college name, select their graduation year, and provide their educational email for verification.

Once verified, the student’s college name and graduation year appear on their profile, allowing other verified campus students to recognize and connect with them seamlessly across the platform.

Currently, the Campus Verification feature is available for over 6,000 universities, made possible through partnerships between TikTok and educational institutions, and it is optional for users who prefer not to share academic information.