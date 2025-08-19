CM Maryam brings Japanese-style healthcare model to Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to introduce a Japanese-style healthcare system in the province, following her detailed visit to the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo. The visit took place during her official trip to Japan, where she explored how the country delivers cutting-edge medical services and manages public health challenges.

Impressed by Japan’s efficiency and use of modern technology, Maryam decided to replicate several key elements in Punjab’s healthcare system. These include high-tech diagnostic tools, automated patient monitoring systems, and digitized hospital workflows aimed at reducing delays and improving treatment outcomes. She also emphasized Japan’s patient-first model, which focuses on preventive care and early intervention.

CM Maryam Nawaz and her delegation were briefed on Japan’s advanced methods for treating diabetes, liver, and infectious diseases. She also held in-depth discussions with Japanese medical experts at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.#CMMaryamInJapan pic.twitter.com/ZpqOmdLKPX — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 19, 2025

One of the major decisions made during the visit was the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Medical District, which will be developed using Japanese healthcare infrastructure as a model. This district will serve as a pilot hub, offering modern treatment methods and state-of-the-art equipment, particularly for diabetes, liver diseases, and infectious illnesses.

Maryam and her delegation received in-depth briefings from Japanese medical experts on advanced disease control systems, infection prevention protocols, and medical training techniques. The Chief Minister toured various departments, personally reviewed hospital machinery, and expressed keen interest in adapting Japan’s healthcare management style to improve patient care in Punjab’s public hospitals.

CM Punjab’s Visit to National Center for Global Health & Medicine! Decision to introduce Japan’s health & management system in Punjab High-tech Japanese medical machinery & treatment to be adopted in govt hospitals#CMMaryamInJapan pic.twitter.com/2RfShM3Hkl — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 19, 2025

This initiative marks a major step in international healthcare collaboration, as Punjab seeks to raise its medical standards. By aligning with one of the world’s most efficient healthcare systems, Maryam Nawaz aims to ensure better access, faster service, and higher-quality treatment for citizens across the province.