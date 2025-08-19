BISE Lahore, Faisalabad to announce 9th class results tomorrow

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore and BISE Faisalabad have confirmed that the 9th class results 2025 will be officially announced tomorrow, August 20, at 10:00 AM. Thousands of students across Punjab are eagerly waiting to see their performance in the matric Part-I exams, as these results mark an important step in their academic journey.

Students under BISE Lahore can check their results online by visiting the official portal, selecting “Class 9th Result 2025,” entering their roll number, and clicking submit. For added convenience, download and print options are also available directly on the website, ensuring that students can save a copy of their results instantly without facing unnecessary delays.

To help students without internet access, BISE Lahore has introduced an SMS service where they can send their roll number to 800291 and receive results instantly. In addition, the Lahore board has also provided helpline support at +92 42 99200192-197, making it easier for students to resolve technical issues or inquiries. The board covers Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib districts for the class 9 results.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad board will also announce the SSC Part-I results on the same date and time, as instructed by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC). Students from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh districts are anxiously waiting for the outcome of their exams, which will open pathways for their future academic planning.

Furthermore, students under BISE Faisalabad can easily check their results online through the official result portal or use the SMS facility provided by the board. This convenient approach ensures that every student, regardless of internet availability, can access their result on time. Both boards are determined to provide transparent, quick, and hassle-free result services to students across the region.