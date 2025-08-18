Wang Yi arrives in India to ease tensions

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-day visit aimed at improving strained India-China relations. During his visit, Wang will hold talks with India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian media reports also suggest that Modi may visit China later this month to further boost ties.

The two countries have had a long history of rivalry, including a deadly border clash in 2020. Despite their tensions, both nations are now working to ease relations under increasing pressure from US tariffs and global geopolitical challenges. A key issue for Wang’s visit is restarting border trade across their icy Himalayan frontier, which has symbolic and economic importance for both sides.

This visit follows earlier agreements to resume direct flights and ease tourist visa rules between the countries. India is a member of the Quad alliance with the US, Australia, and Japan, which is seen as a strategic counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region. Meanwhile, relations between India and the United States have recently become more strained due to trade disagreements.

US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to India, demanding it stop buying Russian oil or face doubled tariffs from 25% to 50% starting August 27. A US trade adviser accused India of acting as a “global clearinghouse” for Russian oil, helping Moscow finance its war efforts. This accusation highlights the difficult balancing act India faces in managing ties with both Russia and the West.

Wang’s visit comes at a crucial time as India tries to balance its relationships with China, the US, and Russia amid growing global uncertainty. The discussions could significantly impact peace, trade, and regional stability in South Asia during these challenging geopolitical times.