Army leads flood relief In KP province

Pakistan Army, under the direction of Field Marshal Asim Munir, has taken the lead in flood relief and rescue efforts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Troops, along with FC North personnel, are actively working in Buner, Shangla, and Swat to assist flood-affected communities.

Despite challenging weather, army helicopters continue air rescue missions, ensuring that stranded residents are evacuated quickly and safely. Additional troops reached the hardest-hit areas overnight to speed up ongoing operations and extend critical support to local authorities.

In a show of solidarity, army personnel have donated their one-day rations to the flood victims. Relief teams are also distributing food and other essential supplies, ensuring no affected family is left without help during this crisis.

Moreover, army medical units have established free clinics in the flooded regions. These camps are offering much-needed medical treatment and free medicines to those suffering from flood-related illnesses or injuries.

Residents of the impacted areas have expressed deep gratitude to the Pakistan Army. They praised the soldiers’ quick response and consistent support, saying the army has once again proven to be the first line of help in emergencies.

As the relief mission continues, the Army’s presence remains strong across the province. The operation highlights the military’s commitment to protecting and serving the people during times of natural disasters.