Saba Qamar makes comeback after health battle

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has returned to work after two weeks of illness. On August 1, she fainted during a shoot due to heart-related complications. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed an angiography to treat her condition and monitor her health closely.

Following her hospital stay, Saba shared on Instagram that emotional stress and heartbreak contributed to her health issues. She encouraged fans to openly express their feelings and not keep painful memories inside, highlighting the importance of mental well-being.

Recently, Saba announced her return to work but revealed she is still in the recovery phase. Despite this, she is very excited and eager to begin a new project, promising to give her best performance as always.

She thanked her fans for their prayers and constant support throughout her difficult time. Saba expressed determination to deliver 100 percent in her acting and reconnect with her audience soon.

Although she shared her enthusiasm about the new project, Saba did not disclose any further details. Her fans remain hopeful and look forward to seeing her back on screen soon.