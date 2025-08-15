NAB mobilises next generation against corruption

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, in line with the vision of the Chairman NAB, has initiated an awareness campaign to engage the youth in the fight against corruption. The campaign aims to eradicate corruption from society by empowering the young generation.

Under this initiative, NAB Lahore’s Awareness and Prevention Wing organized a study tour for delegations of students and faculty from Government Graduate College for Women, Shalimar, and Government Graduate College for Women, Wahdat Road. The purpose of the tour was to highlight NAB’s role in combating corruption and underscore the critical importance of youth involvement in this national mission.

NAB Lahore team led by Mr. Imran Sohail, Director, Awareness and Prevention (A&P) Wing, welcomed the students and faculty members. The delegation received a comprehensive briefing on NAB’s mandate and initiatives, followed by a detailed tour of the Bureau. A documentary on corruption and its penetrating effects produced by students, was also screened for the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Imran Sohail highlighted that Pakistan is fortunate to have one of the world’s largest youth populations. He further stated that a few corrupt individuals can hold an entire society hostage. He also emphasized that deception, falsehood, and dishonesty fuel corruption and stressed the need to ignite a passion for anti-corruption among the new generation.

The students praised the tour as highly informative, stating that it enlightened them on how to protect themselves from corruption and the importance of supporting national institutions to defend the country and eliminate this menace. The accompanying faculty members underscored the pivotal role of students in eradicating corruption and the urgent need to bridge the gap between national institutions and the public. Speaking on the occassion, the Lecturer also noted the positive and distinct environment of the NAB-L Bureau, which is vital for building public trust.

The tour concluded with NAB Lahore presenting shields to the accompanying faculty members and awarding certificates and gift packs to the students.

A commemorative group photo was also taken. The event concluded with a firm resolve that such study tours ensure the younger generation is equipped to effectively contribute to the nation’s progress by playing their part in the fight against corruption.