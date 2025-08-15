Short-term inflation records slight weekly increase

Pakistan’s short-term inflation rose by 0.31% compared to the previous week, while the year-on-year rate increased by 2.21%, as per the latest figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Out of the 51 essential items surveyed, prices of 17 items went up, 9 items declined, and 25 remained unchanged, showing mixed price trends across different commodities.

Notable weekly price hikes were seen in tomatoes with an increase of 12.62%, followed by chicken at 4.68%, eggs at 2.11%, onions at 1.98%, and garlic at 1.60%. On the other hand, bananas became 2.52% cheaper, while potatoes dropped by 1.65%, pulse gram by 0.84%, and LPG by 0.36%. These fluctuations highlight the continued volatility in perishable and energy-related goods.

Over the year, inflation saw a 2.21% rise, driven mainly by sharp price increases in ladies sandals at 55.62%, sugar at 22.83%, and beef at 13.54%. However, some items saw steep declines, with onion prices falling by 52.10% and tomatoes by 34.33%. This variation reflects the seasonal nature of certain commodities and changing supply-demand conditions.

Both the lowest and highest income groups recorded the same weekly inflation rate of 0.31%. Yearly inflation for different income groups ranged from 1.46% to 2.99%, with the lowest income segment facing a 2.22% rise in the Sensitive Price Index. These figures suggest that inflationary pressures remain consistent across income brackets.

In non-food items, the price of Sona urea stayed stable at Rs4,405 per 50 kg bag, unchanged from last week but showing a 7.35% decrease from the previous year. Cement prices edged up slightly to Rs1,412 per 50 kg bag, marking a minimal 0.02% weekly increase, while being 2.50% lower compared to last year.