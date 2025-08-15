Tom Cruise turns down Trump invitation

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has reportedly declined an invitation from former US President Donald Trump to join the first group of Kennedy Center Honorees. The Mission: Impossible actor cited “scheduling conflicts” as the reason for his decision, surprising many fans and industry insiders.

Donald Trump, who was heavily involved in selecting the honorees, said he was “about 98 percent involved” in the process. He noted that all selections went through him and emphasized that the current group was “very different” compared to previous years.

This year’s Kennedy Center Honorees include Sylvester Stallone, the legendary rock band KISS, country icon George Strait, singer Gloria Gaynor, and acclaimed actor Michael Crawford. The high-profile ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 7 in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise will still be in the spotlight this year as he is set to receive an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards. The prestigious award will recognize his decades-long contribution to cinema, from action blockbusters to critically acclaimed performances.

The Governors Awards will also honor music legend Dolly Parton with a special humanitarian award, alongside tributes for Debbie Allen and renowned production designer Wynn Thomas. The star-studded night is expected to draw major attention from the global entertainment community.

Known for his unforgettable roles in Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, and Born on the Fourth of July, Tom Cruise continues to be one of Hollywood’s most influential and bankable stars, both on and off the screen.