Pakistan observes Chehlum with high alert

Six major Chehlum processions will be held today (Friday) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to commemorate Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala. Authorities have enforced unprecedented security measures, including the shutdown of metro bus service, internet, and mobile networks to maintain peace.

All key procession routes were sealed at 1 a.m. Thursday night, with 8,500 police officers, drones, 500 CCTV cameras, and Rangers deployed. Commandos and mounted police are stationed at highly sensitive areas, while Triple-One Brigade remains on alert. The carrying of weapons, batons, or lighters is strictly banned.

The first procession starts at 12:30 p.m. from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain (Teeli Mohalla) and reaches Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain by 1:30 p.m. Other processions will begin between 1:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., and will converge at Imambargah Qadeem around 12:30 a.m., passing through Murree Road, Raja Bazaar, and other key areas.

Mourning rituals will take place at intersections along the route, and congregational prayers will be held at Fawara Chowk and Jamia Masjid Road. Medical, water, and tea camps are set up for participants. All markets, mosques, and plazas along the routes are closed under Section 144, which also bans double riding on motorcycles.

Security is tightened further with rooftop surveillance, walk-through gates, three-layer security checks, and the deployment of female police. Fawara Chowk to Dangi Khoi is marked as a high-risk zone and will be personally monitored by top officials throughout the day.