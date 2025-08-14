Flash flood in Occupied Kashmir kills 12

At least 12 people are feared dead after a sudden and heavy rainstorm hit Chasoti town in India-occupied Kashmir. The cloudburst triggered flash floods in Kishtwar district, which lies along a popular pilgrimage route. Officials confirmed that several others are still trapped under debris or missing. Rescue teams are on-site, but bad weather and difficult terrain are slowing operations. Panic spread quickly among residents and pilgrims as water rushed through the area.

The flood struck without warning, catching many by surprise. Visuals on local TV showed frightened pilgrims crying and running for safety. Community kitchens set up for pilgrims were swept away by the forceful water. Emergency teams struggled to reach the affected area due to road blockages and strong currents. Authorities fear the death toll may rise as more reports come in.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the event qualifies as a cloudburst. A cloudburst is defined as more than 100 mm of rain falling in just one hour. These events are common in mountainous areas during the monsoon. They often lead to sudden floods, mudslides, and loss of life. This incident comes just one week after similar flooding hit Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the situation is serious and accurate updates are coming in slowly. He added that the government is monitoring the situation closely. Locals have been advised to avoid travel and remain alert. Relief camps are being set up to support affected families. Weather officials have issued further rain alerts for the region.

As rescue operations continue, the focus remains on finding survivors and restoring communication. The Indian government has promised full support for relief efforts. However, the tragedy once again highlights the risks of extreme weather in hilly areas. Officials warn that more such events could occur during the remaining monsoon season.