NA Speaker hails Ma‘raka-e-Haq victory, urges unity



ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistanis on the 78th Independence Day. He also celebrated Pakistan’s historic victory in Ma‘raka-e-Haq against Indian aggression. He called the military success a moment that strengthened the nation’s pride and joy. Sadiq reminded citizens that freedom is a blessing and protecting it is everyone’s shared responsibility. He urged the nation to honor sacrifices made by the forefathers and nation’s founders.

Sadiq highlighted that the creation of Pakistan was achieved through tireless struggle and immense sacrifices. Muslims of the subcontinent gave their homes, properties, and even lives for a sovereign homeland. “These sacrifices guide us for all times to come,” he said. He urged citizens to stand united and firm against any aggression threatening the country. He emphasized that national progress and prosperity require setting aside differences and working together.

Paying tribute to the armed forces, Sadiq recalled the bravery of Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force. During Ma‘raka-e-Haq, fought between May 6 and May 10, 2025, Pakistan decisively defeated a larger adversary. The victory, he said, is a testament to national unity, courage, and military skill. He honored the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland and the eradication of the “Fitna of Hind.” Their bravery, he noted, ensures Pakistanis can celebrate freedom today.

The speaker stressed Parliament’s role in addressing national challenges through strong legislation and policies. He urged lawmakers to rise above political differences for stability and national welfare. Sadiq praised the solidarity of parliamentarians during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as a model of cooperation. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, diplomatic, and moral support for the people of Palestine and Kashmir. Their decades-long struggle for self-determination, he said, deserves global attention and backing.

Finally, Sadiq urged Pakistan’s youth to embrace the true spirit of independence. He encouraged them to excel in knowledge and skills and contribute to national development. Citizens, he said, must honor freedom by actively supporting the country’s progress, defense, and prosperity. The speaker concluded by stating that Pakistan’s unity, courage, and sacrifices will continue to guide the nation. Independence Day, he emphasized, is a reminder to work together for a strong, bright future.