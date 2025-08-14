Rain returns to Lahore, Punjab — heatwave finally breaks

LAHORE – The seventh spell of monsoon rains swept through Lahore and several parts of Punjab on Thursday, breaking the cycle of intense heat and suffocating humidity. Light showers since morning have turned the weather pleasant, offering much-needed relief to residents.

Drizzle began in the early hours, gradually spreading across key areas, including Kalma Chowk, Lakshmi Chowk, Liberty Market, and Ichhra. Inner Lahore also experienced steady rainfall, with notable showers in Badami Bagh, Bhati Gate, Garhi Shahu, and near the Railway Station and Lorry Adda. Commuters navigated wet roads as the rain freshened the air and cooled the city’s temperature.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain pattern will vary across the province. Some areas are likely to see light drizzle, while others may receive heavier downpours. The current spell is forecast to persist intermittently until tomorrow, keeping the weather cool and pleasant for at least another day.

The showers not only reduced the temperature but also brought a temporary drop in dust levels, improving air quality. Families and children were seen enjoying the rain in public parks and open spaces, taking advantage of the refreshing change in climate.

However, authorities have advised citizens to remain cautious on slippery roads, especially in busy traffic zones. The Water and Sanitation Agency has been placed on alert to manage potential drainage issues in low-lying areas if the rain intensifies later in the day.