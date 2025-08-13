ICC rankings out: Babar and Rizwan face setbacks

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the latest player rankings for T20 and ODI formats. India’s Abhishek Sharma kept his top spot in T20 batting. Australia’s Tim David jumped six places into the top 10. However, Pakistan had no batsmen in the T20 top 10. Babar Azam dropped one spot to 18th in T20 batting rankings.

In T20 bowling, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy stayed number one. No Pakistani bowler ranked in the top 10 either. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood climbed three spots to 20th. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf improved by two places to 24th. Meanwhile, India’s Hardik Pandya maintained his top position among T20 all-rounders.

For ODI batting, India’s Shubman Gill kept his number one position. Rohit Sharma moved up one spot to second place. Babar Azam dropped one position to third. Mohammad Rizwan also slipped one spot to 23rd. Pakistani bowler Saeed Ajmal fell nine places to 46th in the ODI rankings.

In ODI bowling, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana stayed at the top. West Indies’ Gudakesh Motie moved up five places to 12th. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi dropped one spot to 13th. West Indies’ Jason Holder jumped 24 places to 33rd. Abrar Ahmed from Pakistan improved three spots to 54th in ODI bowling.

Finally, Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai remained the leading ODI all-rounder. The rankings show some movement but highlight the ongoing competition in international cricket. Pakistani players face challenges but still hold key positions in the global game.