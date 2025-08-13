Govt and PTI edge closer to negotiations after quiet talks

ISLAMABAD: Prospects for formal talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have brightened, following quiet but consistent backchannel contacts in recent days. A growing number of PTI parliamentarians — including some recently convicted members — are now openly in favour of initiating structured dialogue.

According to sources, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is playing a key role in facilitating communication between both sides. Senior PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, have also shown willingness to engage PTI, despite the continued reluctance of the party’s founder and former prime minister, Imran Khan, to participate in any government-led dialogue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already extended multiple offers for negotiations, which until recently were rejected by PTI. However, insiders now say that most of the party’s parliamentary members support engagement as the only viable path forward.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has reportedly been tasked with paving the way for meaningful negotiations. Yet, there are concerns that Imran Khan might again obstruct the process. To address this, some PTI lawmakers are considering group visits to Khan in jail, hoping to convince him to reassess his position.

One PTI MP alleged that certain unelected individuals with close access to Khan are misleading him and could pressure him into adopting extreme measures—like mass resignations from the National Assembly. This idea has sparked internal dissent, especially over the party’s decision not to contest upcoming by-elections triggered by the disqualification or sentencing of its members.

Some longstanding political families within PTI argue that boycotting the by-polls would mean handing over their constituencies to rivals without a fight. The faction in favour of dialogue is now looking to senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi to help bridge internal divisions. Cleared in multiple May 9-related cases, Qureshi is seen as a seasoned figure capable of guiding PTI toward constructive negotiations.

Sources added that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s latest invitation came after several days of silent diplomacy between intermediaries. Many in PTI now believe that confrontation and protest have only worsened their political troubles rather than resolved them.