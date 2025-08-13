Pakistan needs $50 billion annually for climate

Pakistan requires $40 billion to $50 billion every year to tackle escalating climate risks, warns the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) in its 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference Report.

The report highlights that despite contributing less than 0.9% to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan ranks first on the 2025 Climate Risk Index, facing billions in damages, higher health costs, and reduced productivity.

In 2022 alone, climate-related disasters caused over $30 billion in losses, with recovery needs exceeding $16.3 billion. Air pollution leads to more than 128,000 premature deaths, while agricultural productivity has declined 10–20%.

The report, titled Creating an Enabling Environment for Private Sector Participation in Climate Resilience, emphasises mobilising large-scale climate finance, positioning the private sector as a key partner in building national resilience against climate threats.

Secretary of Climate Change, Aisha Humera Chaudhry, stressed that timely funding must reach local solutions, with the private sector playing a central role, while OICCI Secretary General Abdul Aleem warned fossil fuel dependence threatens exports.

Dr. Abid Suleri of SDPI highlighted market-based solutions, private sector engagement, and policy support as essential. The report also recommends strategies for regenerative agriculture, industrial decarbonisation, plastic circularity, and carbon market development.