Population Crisis: Pakistan’s Silent Emergency

In 1951, Pakistan conducted its first-ever population census shortly after independence. The fledgling nation’s population stood at approximately 33.8 million. This number, though modest by today’s standards, was manageable for a country just beginning its journey. At that time, Pakistan had the opportunity, resources, and public will to build institutions and infrastructure to support its people’s growth and aspirations. Fast forward to 2023, and the latest digital census reveals a staggering figure: over 241 million people call Pakistan home today. This is a sevenfold increase in less than 75 years. Projections paint an even grimmer picture; by 2050, Pakistan’s population could swell to 396 million, making it the world’s fourth most populous country, surpassing even the United States.

This growth rate is unprecedented and alarming. To put it into perspective, the population in 1951 was just over 33 million. By 1998, the population had crossed the 130 million mark, nearly quadrupling in less than five decades. The leap from 1998 to 2023 added more than 110 million people in just 25 years, a sign of the accelerating population explosion. If this pace continues, the country will add another 150 million people by 2050-an addition equivalent to the entire population of Russia today.

Numbers alone do not capture the immense pressure such rapid growth exerts on a nation.

Numbers alone do not capture the immense pressure such rapid growth exerts on a nation. Pakistan faces severe challenges in providing adequate health care, education, clean water, food security, housing, and employment for its growing masses. Nearly 40 per cent of children in Pakistan suffer from some form of malnutrition, with 26 million children out of school-more than the entire population of Australia. Women’s participation in the workforce remains critically low, at just about 20 per cent, limiting economic potential and perpetuating cycles of poverty.

Urbanisation trends further exacerbate these issues. Pakistan’s cities have grown rapidly but chaotically, with almost 30 per cent of urban residents living in informal settlements or slums, lacking access to basic services like sanitation, electricity, and clean water. The devastating floods of 2022 displaced more than 33 million people, exposing the vulnerability of both rural and urban populations to climate change’s mounting impacts. Rising temperatures threaten to expose over 50 million Pakistanis to dangerous heat stress by mid-century.

A fundamental policy failure underpins this crisis. The National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, which governs the distribution of federal funds to provinces, allocates around 80 per cent of resources based on population size. While this formula ensures equity in theory, it unintentionally creates a perverse incentive for provinces to sustain or increase birth rates to secure more funds. This has led to a reluctance among provincial governments to invest meaningfully in family planning or population control initiatives. Worse, the census itself has been politicised, with allegations of data manipulation in several districts and cities to inflate population figures for greater financial gain.

This political reality clashes with the urgent need for demographic management. Family planning and reproductive health remain sensitive topics in public discourse, often avoided by policymakers and religious leaders alike. This taboo prevents critical education and services from reaching those who need them most, especially women in rural and underserved areas. The silence is costly. Pakistan’s current fertility rate is approximately 3.6 children per woman-far above the global replacement rate of 2.1. Without a substantial reduction, the population growth will continue unabated, deepening socio-economic crises.

Yet, Pakistan is not the first country to face such demographic challenges. The experiences of other nations offer valuable lessons. Developed countries like Japan, South Korea, France, and Germany confronted population and ageing challenges by focusing heavily on female education and workforce inclusion. Research consistently shows that every additional year of schooling for girls reduces fertility rates significantly. For instance, Iran’s remarkable population transition between 1980 and 2000 is a global case study. Despite being a developing country, Iran halved its fertility rate from 6.5 to 2.0 in two decades by investing heavily in women’s education, accessible family planning services, and nationwide awareness campaigns that successfully destigmatised contraception.

In Western nations like Sweden, Norway, and Canada, family planning is integrated into the public health system, offering free or subsidised access to contraception. These societies openly discuss reproductive health, normalising family planning to reduce stigma and empower individuals. Asian countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong combined these efforts with economic incentives, encouraging smaller families through targeted benefits. South Korea’s 1970s strategy was particularly effective; the government established family planning centres in every village and trained local leaders to advocate for smaller families, making population control a community effort.

Pakistan urgently needs a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach modelled on such successes. Central to this must be a renewed focus on female education and women’s economic empowerment, which are proven to correlate strongly with reduced fertility. Equally important is the provision of affordable, reliable, and accessible family planning services across all regions. This is not merely about contraception but about safeguarding maternal and child health and improving quality of life.

Moreover, the conversation on population must be normalised through broad public awareness campaigns leveraging modern technology. Pakistan’s young population is highly connected through social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. Engaging influencers, community leaders, and even religious scholars in these campaigns can dismantle taboos and spread lifesaving knowledge. The involvement of religious leaders is crucial, given their significant influence. Framing family planning as a moral and health imperative, rather than a political issue, can facilitate broader acceptance.

Politically, Pakistan requires a unified national strategy. The formation of a National Population Council, chaired by the Prime Minister and including provincial chief ministers, health experts, civil society representatives, and religious figures, can ensure coordinated policymaking, adequate funding, and monitoring. This council should focus on long-term goals, set measurable targets, and hold governments accountable for progress.

The stakes are enormous. By 2050, Pakistan will need to create over 65 million new jobs to absorb its youthful workforce. The education system must expand massively, requiring tens of thousands of new primary schools and trained teachers. Healthcare infrastructure will need billions more in funding to meet demand, while food and water scarcity will intensify due to climate change and overuse. Failure to meet these challenges risks plunging the country into widespread poverty, social unrest, and instability.

Regrettably, government spending patterns have often undermined these priorities. While population and social services programs suffer from chronic underfunding, public resources are frequently diverted toward non-essential expenses such as luxury vehicles for officials, inflated bureaucratic costs, and extravagant official protocols. This misallocation reflects deeper governance issues that must be addressed alongside demographic policies.

Ultimately, Pakistan’s population crisis is not just a set of numbers; it is a human issue with profound consequences for every citizen’s quality of life. It requires political courage, societal commitment, and coordinated action. Ignoring or delaying decisive measures will only exacerbate poverty, strain resources, and undermine national stability.

The coming decades will determine Pakistan’s future trajectory. Will it become a nation overwhelmed by demographic pressure, struggling with scarcity, unemployment, and social upheaval? Or can it transform its demographic challenge into a demographic dividend through education, empowerment, and sustainable development? The answer lies in the decisions made today. The time to act is now, for every number on the census report represents a life, a family, and a future that cannot be deferred.

