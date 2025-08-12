Alhamra hosts first Independence Day music concert

The first music concert in connection with Independence Day celebrations in Punjab was held on Tuesday at the Alhamra Cultural Complex.

According to a report, the event was arranged by the Ministry of Information & Culture, featuring popular singers Sajjad Ali, Bilal Saeed and Shay Gill, who captivated the audience with their performances.

However, singer Atif Aslam — who was to headline the concert – missed the event due to the death of his father.

The concert at Lahore’s Alhamra cultural complex also highlighted traditional Punjabi culture to make the Independence Day celebrations more unique and vibrant.

Under the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Independence Day events are being held across the province, with the Ministry of Information & Culture making comprehensive arrangements to provide maximum entertainment to the public.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Information & Culture Azma Bukhari stated that this year’s Independence Day is being celebrated in a distinctive manner, with a focus on promoting arts and culture.

She added that the Independence Day concert also paid tribute to the martyrs and heroes of Pakistan’s armed forces, who have achieved historic feats in the pursuit of justice. She further said that thousands of people are expected to attend the event, offering citizens an opportunity to celebrate the joys of freedom wholeheartedly.