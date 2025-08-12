KP leads Pakistan’s war on terror with new tech

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has taken a major step to fight terrorism by establishing the Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (PIFTEC). The center was inaugurated by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur during his visit to the Interior Department. This state-of-the-art facility was set up in just two months, costing around 210 million PKR. KP is the first province in Pakistan to create such an integrated intelligence system.

The new center connects federal and provincial governments through a digital and integrated intelligence sharing platform. It brings together 14 key agencies, including FIA, NADRA, PTA, and various intelligence bodies under one unified system. This approach ensures real-time sharing of intelligence across the country. Moreover, the center links directly with district coordination committees in all 36 districts of KP for better communication.

According to officials, PIFTEC will enable faster, coordinated, and more effective counter-terrorism actions nationwide. The system will boost the capacity of intelligence agencies by providing timely threat data. This digital network aims to disrupt terrorist activities through well-organized and prompt operations. It is a crucial step toward enhancing security in the region and across Pakistan.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that combating terrorism is a national priority. He said the government, public, and institutions must work together as one. He stressed the need for a comprehensive system to handle terrorism challenges effectively. Gandapur highlighted that PIFTEC will play a vital role in providing timely intelligence and countering threats proactively.

KP’s new intelligence fusion center marks a significant advancement in Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts. By integrating multiple agencies and enabling real-time data sharing, the center aims to strengthen national security. The government hopes this model will set a precedent for other provinces. Most importantly, it signals a united front in Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism.