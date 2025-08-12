Speaker Ayaz Sadiq invites opposition for talks with government

Islamabad: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has formally invited opposition parties to engage in meaningful negotiations with the government to resolve ongoing political issues. The offer came during his remarks about opposition members’ rights, following comments made by former Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The Speaker underlined the importance of respecting parliamentary traditions, the constitution, laws, and rules of procedure. He stressed that adherence to these frameworks is crucial for maintaining the stability and integrity of Pakistan’s democratic system.

Highlighting the political climate in the region, Ayaz Sadiq referenced the recent arrest of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. He pointed out that despite Gandhi’s detention, Indian authorities have not issued production orders in parliament, signaling a difference in handling political dissent. He reiterated that dialogue and negotiations remain the only peaceful and effective way to address political conflicts in any democracy.

Ayaz Sadiq offered to act as a mediator and bridge between the government and opposition, emphasizing that the National Assembly and Senate grand jirga (a traditional assembly) are the best platforms for all political forces to come together. He urged all parties to contribute towards strengthening parliamentary institutions and democratic processes.

Concluding his remarks, the Speaker said that while differences of opinion are a natural and valuable part of democracy, they must be channeled into constructive dialogue and cooperation for the national interest and political stability.