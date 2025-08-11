Disinformation and Miscalculation

It is an analysis of the three-day war between India and Pakistan through the lens of information and disinformation.

Pakistan-India war 2025 was not only a military conflict but an exaggerated play of information by India and its repercussions. To avoid entropy, democracies must not blind their citizens with distorted information but rather allow for the free flow of true information. India is brutalised today as a result of its follies: propaganda against Pakistan, fueling extremism among Hindu nationalists, and forcing the Narendra Modi government to orchestrate false flags for domestic political gain. Data is physical.

For years, India has strutted as the guardian of the Indian Ocean, a fortress against China's rising tide in Asia-Pacific.

The process of information growth is an essential component of our universe, with physical objects and humans playing important roles in its evolution. Information is closely related to entropy, a metric that measures the number of comparable states in a system. The dissemination of information in society is a multifaceted process that includes both the physicality of data and social interaction. Magical products improve human capabilities by allowing us to access practical applications of knowledge and know-how stored in our neurological systems. It is critical to translate our ideas into tangible and digital artefacts in order to effectively communicate the practical applications of information, creativity, and expertise. It is critical to understand the physicality of data and the impact of social institutions on our comprehension. The Modi regime expanded disinformation, making it difficult to assess the situation realistically, not only for their people and military but also for the rest of the world. ??

According to the person-byte theory, in order to accumulate the knowledge and expertise needed to produce increasingly complex products, larger and more sophisticated networks must be established. The economy is built around the exchange of information and expertise, which improves capabilities but limits their spread. A view of economic processes that emphasises our ability to store and retrieve information and knowledge, embed it in networks of individuals with limited transportation capacity, and produce goods that embody the practical applications of that knowledge and improve individual capabilities. India was able to create those networks, but they were tainted with disinformation, resulting in inaccurate results. ???India launched the anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign “Indian Chronicles” in 2005, which continued to fuel Hindu extremism at home while isolating Pakistan in the global community by labelling it a supporter of terrorism.

In May 2025, a fierce three-day clash ignited a firestorm that fundamentally reshaped the destiny of South Asia. The conflict not only shook the region but also altered the world’s perception of Pakistan, replacing India’s carefully curated narrative of the previous two decades with a stark new reality. For years, India has strutted as the guardian of the Indian Ocean, a fortress against China’s rising tide in Asia-Pacific. However, in those brief days, Pakistan’s military swagger crumbled, and the world began to see it as a precise and powerful force rather than a faltering state.

The spark came from Operation Sindoor, an Indian gambit that failed miserably. ?At the centre of this storm stood seven Indian fighter jets, including five Rafael aircraft, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose ambition to create a “New India” had pushed the country to the brink. His vision, steeped in Hindu nationalism, had once appeared unstoppable. However, Pahalgam exposed a fatal flaw: Modi’s reckless use of power outweighed his military’s ability to deliver.

The disparity between his lofty ambitions and India’s ground reality was stark. After all, leadership is not about amassing power but about knowing when and how to apply it. Modi’s mistakes did not just cost jets; they also harmed India’s global standing, forcing its political elite, from government to opposition, to confront a humiliating question: where does India stand now?

Modi’s troubles were not limited to the battlefield. His political empire, based on the fiery rhetoric of Hindu extremism and the iron grip of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), began to crumble domestically. In 2014 and 2019, he swept elections by instilling division and rallying a billion Hindus with emotional fervour, eschewing logic in a post-truth masterstroke. However, by 2024, the situation had shifted. The Lok Sabha election ended Modi’s absolute rule, forcing him to form a coalition government–a “King,” as opposition leader Rahul Gandhi mocked, now without his crown. The BJP’s carefully crafted “collective illusion,” bolstered by a compliant media, crumbled as voters turned away from its divisive strategy.

On July 29, Narendra Modi delivered a nearly two-and-a-half-hour, laughable speech in the Lok Sabha. Under pressure from the opposition’s relentless questions and demands for accountability, the Indian government was forced to bring Operation Sindoor before the Lok Sabha for discussion. Prime Minister Modi’s speech on the final day of the multi-day session was intended to conclude the debate, but it was mocked not only in India but around the world. Modi repeatedly boasted about teaching Pakistan a lesson with Operation Sindoor and inflicting heavy losses on the Pakistani army. However, throughout his speech, the Indian Parliament echoed slogans such as “Dhongi” (hypocrite), “Lies, lies,” and “Tell the Truth.”

Rahul Gandhi went on to say that Trump claimed 29 times that Indian aircraft were shot down by Pakistan and that a ceasefire had been reached between the two countries. He challenged Modi to confront Trump as a liar if he had the courage. Gandhi demanded that the Indian government reveal the number and causes of the destruction of Indian Air Force aircraft to the public, claiming that India could no longer tolerate such embarrassment and fabrication. The outcome of the war is well known, and Modi and his ministers cannot deny that Indian Rafale and other aircraft were destroyed by the Pakistan Air Force, as evidenced by images and videos circulating across India on social media. The following day, Modi was supposed to wrap up the Operation Sindoor debate in the Rajya Sabha, but the opposition was left waiting.

In an interview with an Indian channel on July 28, former Indian Home Minister P. Chidambaram dismantled the Indian government’s narrative, claiming that the Pehalgam incident had nothing to do with Pakistan. The Pehalgam attackers were Indian citizens who may have received terrorist training in India. The BJP committed numerous sins, including alienating scheduled castes, imprisoning critics such as Arvind Kejriwal, and ignoring Punjab farmers’ cries. The ostentatious wealth of India’s elite-Ambani’s lavish pre-wedding celebrations, Adani’s empire haemorrhaging three lakh crore in the stock market-only fueled resentment in a country where millions of people remain impoverished. The murders of Sikh leaders in the United States and Canada, combined with whispers of the “Indian Chronicles,” exposed India’s propaganda machine, once hailed by former RAW chief Vikram Sood as “narrative building,” as a hollow facade.

Across the border, Pakistan told a different story, one of audacity and triumph. Pakistan achieved air superiority and dominated cyber war with surgical precision, outmanoeuvring the Indian forces bolstered by a far more powerful economy. A Bangladeshi analyst revealed Modi’s strategy: provoke Pakistan into a nuclear overreach, isolating it globally. But Pakistan did not blink. With cold composure, it turned the tables, exposing India’s overreach. Speaking in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP’s “hawkish misadventures” for pushing Pakistan and China closer together, shifting the regional balance, and damaging India’s reputation as a rational power.

In just a few hours, Pakistan rewrote its legacy. Once derided as a “failing state,” it demonstrated a masterclass in modern warfare, real-time coordination and defensive brilliance that astounded the world. This was not about numbers but about precision. Pakistan did more than just stop the Indian Air Force; it redefined itself as a resilient, strategic powerhouse. The global stage took notice, shattering old stereotypes. Pakistan demonstrated that effective deterrence, not bluster, earns respect.

As India descended into a political crisis, caused not only by parliamentary losses but also by the BJP’s failure to steer a stable course, Modi’s “New India” faded in the shadow of a resurgent Pakistan. The Indian media could spin its stories, but the truth was undeniable: Pakistan was no longer the country of yesterday. It stood tall, a symbol of power and strategy, forcing India to face a new reality. For Modi, the self-proclaimed king, the road ahead was treacherous, requiring humility he had yet to demonstrate. South Asia had changed irreversibly, and the world was watching a new star emerge.

The writer is Phd in IR from QAU and can be reached at [email protected]