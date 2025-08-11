Australia to recognise Palestinian state at UN in september

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Australia will recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, he said the move aims to accelerate efforts toward a two-state solution. Albanese stressed that recognition would be based on commitments received from the Palestinian Authority, including assurances that Hamas will have no role in any future Palestinian state. The announcement marks a significant shift in Australia’s Middle East policy.

The prime minister called the two-state solution “humanity’s greatest hope” to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to end war, suffering, and hunger in Gaza. He emphasised that lasting peace requires both sides to make difficult compromises. According to Albanese, recognising Palestine under these conditions would strengthen international efforts to promote stability in the region. He also noted that the decision reflects Australia’s belief in fairness, justice, and the right to self-determination for all peoples.

Albanese explained that Australia had set clear conditions for recognition, which were accepted by the Palestinian Authority. These conditions include reaffirming Israel’s right to exist in peace and security, holding free elections after complete disarmament, and ending the payment system for prisoners and families of those killed in conflict. Additionally, the authority agreed to implement broad governance reforms, ensure financial transparency in education, and allow international monitoring to prevent incitement to violence and hatred.

The prime minister said this moment provides an opportunity to grant Palestinians the right to self-determination in a way that excludes Hamas, disarms it, and removes it permanently from the region. He stressed that the recognition plan aims to support moderate voices and empower legitimate political leadership within Palestine. This approach, according to Albanese, could help break the cycle of extremism and promote long-term peace.

He added that these commitments have been further strengthened by a recent and unprecedented demand from the Arab League. The organisation has urged Hamas to end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority. Albanese said such regional consensus increases the chances of lasting change. Australia’s recognition, he added, will align with international partners who support a peaceful two-state solution.

Observers believe this announcement could reshape diplomatic dynamics in the Middle East, as Australia joins a growing list of nations supporting Palestinian statehood under strict conditions. The final decision at the UN General Assembly will be closely watched, with potential implications for future peace negotiations. The move signals Australia’s willingness to play a more active role in resolving one of the world’s longest-running conflicts.