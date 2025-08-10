Pakistan launches AI policy to create 3 million jobs

Pakistan has officially approved its first National Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, aiming to create three million jobs in the AI sector by 2030 and boost the national GDP by seven to twelve percent. The move is being seen as a strategic step to position the country as a competitive force in the rapidly growing global AI market. Officials say the policy is not just about technology but about transforming Pakistan’s economic and industrial landscape.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima stated that the policy serves as a comprehensive roadmap for developing AI in a responsible, secure, and innovative way. She explained that the plan addresses local industry needs while ensuring Pakistan keeps pace with international advancements. By setting clear targets, the government aims to encourage public and private sector investments in AI research and development.

Furthermore, the initiative is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s technology ecosystem while fostering international collaboration and innovation. The policy will also provide a framework for education, skills development, and infrastructure growth needed to support AI-driven industries. With an emphasis on responsible use, it is designed to balance innovation with data privacy and ethical standards, ensuring long-term sustainability.

In a related development, the federal cabinet formally approved the National AI Policy 2025, reinforcing the government’s commitment to technological advancement. This decision signals a unified national effort to harness AI for economic progress, industrial modernization, and better public services. Policymakers say that timely implementation will be key to reaping the full benefits of this strategy.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Magsi met with the Romanian ambassador to discuss expanding cooperation in science and technology. During the meeting, Romania invited Pakistan to join European funding programs, which could unlock significant opportunities for research and innovation. Both sides expressed interest in building long-term partnerships to accelerate technological growth.

Khalid Magsi highlighted that Romania is becoming a major IT hub in Europe, offering a chance for Pakistan to tap into global networks and expertise. Strengthening these international ties could help Pakistan gain access to advanced technologies, attract foreign investment, and ensure that local industries remain competitive in the global market.