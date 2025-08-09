Govt unveils ‘Agri Stack’ to revolutionize farming

The government has launched a major digital agriculture initiative called Agri Stack to modernize Pakistan’s farming sector. The plan aims to empower farmers with digital tools, improve data access, and make services like subsidies and insurance more efficient. The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication led the consultation session with support from the Ministry of National Food Security, LIMS, and SIFC.

Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Agri Stack will address major farming issues such as lack of farmer identities, weak credit access, and inefficient subsidy systems. The platform will create verified digital IDs for farmers, link land records, and deliver advisory services using technology. It aligns with the vision of building a Digital Pakistan, she added.

DG LIMS Maj Gen (R) Ayub Ahsan Bhatti called Agri Stack a game-changer, especially for small farmers. He said the system would support better policy decisions and improve services. LIMS will act as the core data agency, integrating farm-level data from various sources. Its goal is to serve all stakeholders, including the government, agri-tech firms, and farmers.

Key features include satellite-based crop monitoring, digital payment tools, market access platforms, and secure data-sharing systems. The consultation also announced the formation of a Steering Committee and a Technical Working Group. Pilot projects will begin soon, testing services like weather-based crop insurance and smart subsidy distribution.

Over the next 12–18 months, the government will roll out pilot programs and measure success through defined milestones. Officials say the Agri Stack initiative will boost transparency, enable innovation, and make agriculture more resilient. With this step, Pakistan moves closer to a fully digitized farming future.