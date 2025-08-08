PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s Gaza plan as “dangerous escalation”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Israel’s new plan to take military control of Gaza City, calling it a “dangerous escalation.” He said this step would worsen the ongoing humanitarian crisis and destroy any hope for peace in the region. His remarks came after Israel’s cabinet approved the plan early Friday, intensifying a nearly two-year-long war on Gaza.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), PM Shehbaz stressed that the root cause of the crisis is Israel’s prolonged, illegal occupation of Palestinian land. He warned that as long as this occupation continues, peace will remain out of reach. “We must not lose sight of the real issue,” he said, urging the global community to recognize the core injustice fueling the conflict.

We strongly condemn the Israeli cabinet’s approval of a plan to take illegal and illegitimate control of Gaza City. This tantamounts to a dangerous escalation in an already catastrophic war against the people of Palestine. This expansion of military operations will only worsen… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 8, 2025

The Israeli government announced that its military, the IDF, would move to take control of Gaza City while providing limited humanitarian aid outside combat zones. This decision triggered strong international criticism, including from Belgium and Denmark, who urged Israel to reverse course. Gaza City, the largest urban center in the enclave, has already suffered immense damage and loss of life.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the creation of an independent Palestinian state. He reiterated that the capital of such a state must be Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem), in accordance with UN and OIC resolutions.

Calling for immediate international intervention, PM Shehbaz urged world powers to stop Israel’s aggression, protect innocent lives, and ensure that essential humanitarian aid reaches Gaza. He warned that the failure to act could lead to even more suffering in an already devastated region.