Mobile data cut in Balochistan until August 31

The Balochistan government has suspended mobile data services across the province until August 31. Spokesman Shahid Rind announced the decision on Friday, citing worsening security conditions. The move aims to prevent militants from using data networks for attacks and coordination. The suspension covers all 3G and 4G services in the entire province. Officials stressed this step is necessary to avoid untoward incidents amid rising violence.

Balochistan has seen a sharp increase in militant attacks in recent months. In February, nearly 62% of terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan occurred in this province. Militants continue to escalate their insurgency, targeting security forces and civilians alike. The Home Department’s August 6 notification highlighted the “peculiar law and order situation” as the key reason for the shutdown. This move follows a growing pattern of security challenges in the region.

The data suspension comes shortly after the government banned Pakistani pilgrims from traveling by road to Iran and Iraq. The ban was issued last month due to national security concerns in Balochistan. The province has become a hotspot for militant activity and cross-border threats. Authorities hope cutting mobile data will disrupt militants’ communication networks. This tactic reflects a broader security crackdown to stabilize the area.

Earlier this year, a major terrorist attack targeted the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express train. Militants hijacked the train, taking over 400 passengers hostage near Balochistan. Security forces responded swiftly, launching a clearance operation. By March 12, all 33 terrorists involved were killed, and 80 hostages were rescued. This incident highlighted the growing security threats in Balochistan and the government’s resolve to counter terrorism.

Overall, authorities are taking tough steps to restore peace in Balochistan. Mobile data suspension is one such measure to disrupt militant networks. The government continues to monitor the situation closely as August 31 approaches. Security forces remain vigilant against insurgent activities across the province. The hope is to improve law and order and protect civilians from further harm.