Pakistan sends 18th shipment of 200 tons of aid to Gaza

Islamabad: The Government of Pakistan has dispatched its 18th shipment of 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, following instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The shipment was sent under the supervision of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, from Islamabad International Airport.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan remains committed to standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people at all times. Minister Attaullah Tarar thanked Al-Khidmat Foundation and Jamaat-e-Islami for their continued support in sending aid.

Two special chartered planes, each loaded with 100 tons of supplies, will fly to Jordan. From there, a Jordanian relief organization will transport the aid by land to Gaza. The shipment includes essential food items, ready-to-eat meals, and medicines.

Minister Tarar condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza committed by Israel and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters. So far, 18 aid flights carrying 100 tons each have been sent to Gaza.

He added that Palestinian medical students are currently studying in Pakistan, and the country will continue to raise their cause internationally. The government understands the severe food shortage in Gaza and remains dedicated to providing ongoing assistance.

The dispatch ceremony was attended by the Palestinian Ambassador, officials from the Foreign Ministry, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Minister Tarar expressed gratitude towards all those who have helped deliver aid and kept the issue alive on various platforms.