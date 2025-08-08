Jamaat-e-Islami to hold major public gathering in Lahore

Jamaat-e-Islami’s leader, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, announced a large public gathering in Lahore from November 21 to 23. Speaking at a press conference in Mansura, he said the event will mark the start of a powerful new movement. The party plans to present a clear action plan to address the country’s challenges and offer Jamaat-e-Islami as a strong option for Pakistan’s future.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman highlighted the deep frustration among youth who face unemployment and lack of opportunities. He said education has become inaccessible for the poor, and even those who complete their studies struggle to find jobs. This growing despair among young people is a serious concern for the nation’s progress.

He also criticized the ruling class for stealing democratic freedoms and damaging the economy. He pointed out that workers in Pakistan have no real rights, with only 10 percent registered officially. Basic rights like health and education are also denied to many, worsening social inequality. He condemned the Benazir Income Support Program as a scheme that creates dependency rather than empowerment.

Addressing international issues, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman criticized government leaders who praise foreign powers while protests against oppression continue worldwide. He said Jamaat-e-Islami will invite Palestinian movement leaders to a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, emphasizing the need for a global system that supports humanity and justice.

He also condemned Pakistan’s judicial system, calling it corrupt and slow. He accused those who passed the 26th amendment of being criminals and said the Election Commission is unfit to carry out free and fair elections. Despite these problems, Jamaat-e-Islami is expanding peace committees from 10,000 to 30,000 to promote harmony across the country.

Finally, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that Jamaat-e-Islami rejects sectarianism and ethnic nationalism. The party supports movements for justice in Balochistan and fights against criminal groups in Sindh. He promised that the upcoming gathering will become a major movement for change in Pakistan’s troubled areas.