Trump opens 401k plans to crypto and private equity

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing 401k retirement plans to include cryptocurrencies and private equity. The move could reshape how $9 trillion in retirement savings are invested. About 90 million Americans use 401k plans, which usually focus on stocks and bonds. This order directs regulatory agencies to review and relax rules, making it easier to add alternative investments. It’s part of Trump’s broader deregulatory efforts in finance.

Supporters say the change will boost growth in private capital and bring digital assets further into the financial mainstream. Companies in crypto and private equity have long pushed for access to retirement accounts. Trump’s administration has already rolled back several rules limiting such investments. Some insiders say the inclusion of cryptocurrencies helped push the order through. These digital assets are more widely embraced in Trump’s political circles than traditional private equity deals.

However, the new rule introduces higher risks for American savers. Private assets and crypto are less liquid, harder to value, and come with higher fees. Fund managers have long worried about lawsuits over those risks. In the past, similar efforts failed due to liability concerns from retirement plan managers. Workers may now face more complex investment options with limited protections.

Industry giants like Blackstone, KKR, and BlackRock have already partnered with 401k asset managers. They hope to gain hundreds of billions in new funds. With pension and endowment funding slowing down, private equity firms see 401k plans as a major opportunity. Many also expect this move to attract younger investors, especially those interested in crypto.

Though the order does not change laws immediately, experts say it creates momentum. It gives lawmakers and regulators cover to ease liability fears and adapt rules. While some see diversification as a benefit, others worry about exposing retirement savings to high-risk assets. The real impact will depend on how financial institutions respond in the coming months.