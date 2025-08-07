NEPRA slashes power tariff by Rs1.89 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a Rs1.89 per unit cut in electricity tariff for consumers nationwide. This reduction includes K-Electric users but excludes lifeline and prepaid meter customers. The move aims to lower monthly electricity bills across Pakistan.

This tariff cut is part of the quarterly adjustment for April to June 2025. It is expected to bring Rs55.87 billion in total relief to consumers. The adjustment will be effective from August through October 2025, pending federal government approval.

NEPRA made the decision after distribution companies requested tariff reductions due to lower generation costs. The regulator held a public hearing on August 4 to review stakeholder feedback before approving the cut. This transparent process helped ensure fairness.

Quarterly tariff adjustments reconcile costs related to power generation and capacity charges. These costs are separate from monthly fuel price changes, which are handled differently. This system helps keep electricity pricing accurate and balanced.

The tariff cut offers relief amid rising inflation and energy challenges in Pakistan. It supports consumers struggling with high bills while maintaining the financial health of power companies. Overall, this move aims for a more sustainable power sector.