China tests Lunar Lander for first moon mission

China conducted its first test of its lunar lander, Lanyue, on Wednesday. The test took place in Hebei province at a site designed to mimic the moon’s surface. The test area had special coatings and rocks to simulate lunar soil and craters. This trial verified the lander’s ascent and descent systems under multiple conditions. China’s manned space program called this a critical milestone for its moon mission.

Lanyue, meaning “embrace the moon” in Mandarin, will ferry astronauts between lunar orbit and the moon’s surface. After landing, it will serve as a living space, power source, and data center for the crew. China has kept many details of its manned lunar mission secret but revealed this test amid growing global interest in lunar exploration.

The test highlights China’s rapid space advancements as the US prepares its Artemis program. NASA plans to send astronauts around the moon in 2026 and land a crew by 2027. China’s past uncrewed missions successfully retrieved samples from both sides of the moon. This makes China the only country to do so.

If successful, China aims to land astronauts on the moon before 2030. This will support its larger goal to build a manned International Lunar Research Station by 2035. The station, co-led with Russia, plans to include a nuclear reactor to power the base. This marks a major step for China’s ambitions in space exploration.

China’s lunar program draws interest from global space agencies and researchers. With this test, China signals its intent to be a dominant player in future space exploration efforts. The world watches closely as competition and cooperation increase in the race back to the moon.