Apple to invest $100B in U.S. manufacturing

Apple Inc is set to announce a massive $100 billion commitment to boost U.S. manufacturing, a White House official revealed on Wednesday. The pledge is expected to support efforts to bring production back to the United States, aligning with President Donald Trump’s ongoing push to reshape trade and tariff policies. The official, speaking anonymously, said the investment would be separate from Apple’s previously announced $500 billion U.S. spending plan.

Back in February, Apple had shared plans to invest $500 billion in the U.S. over four years. This includes building a major AI server plant in Texas and creating around 20,000 new R\&D jobs across the country. Wednesday’s announcement would significantly expand Apple’s role in reshoring manufacturing and deepening its domestic economic footprint.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers praised the move, calling it “a win for our manufacturing industry.” She added that the pledge would help bring back production of critical components, reinforcing both economic and national security. The announcement is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to secure American supply chains and reduce reliance on overseas manufacturing.

Trump’s trade and tariff strategy has already impacted Apple. The company reportedly lost $800 million in the June quarter due to tariffs. This financial pressure led Apple to shift some production to countries like India and Vietnam. However, many of Apple’s products remain exempt from final tariff rules, keeping uncertainty high.

Apple has not yet issued a public statement on the new pledge. Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett hinted earlier that the company would make a major announcement. He emphasized that Apple’s actions reflect growing confidence in the U.S. economy under Trump’s leadership, especially as businesses make large-scale investment commitments.