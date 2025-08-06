No one showed up: Maryam Nawaz trolls PTI’s flopped protest

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz mocked PTI’s protest call, saying the police waited but no protesters showed up. She claimed that abusive and confrontational politics is over now. According to her, public service and performance have taken its place. Maryam said that the country’s leadership is now honest and capable. She added that protests filled with chaos can’t match real development work.

Speaking at the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” event in Lahore, Maryam said this project is close to her heart. She announced that 64,000 people received interest-free loans in seven months. Additionally, 45,000 homes are under construction and 9,000 have been completed. She aims to build 500,000 homes in five years. Maryam thanked Nawaz Sharif for encouraging her work on this housing initiative.

She also launched a new project called *Apni Zameen Apna Ghar*. Under this, people without land will get free plots. The first phase will begin in 19 districts and give away 2,000 plots. Maryam stressed that even laborers are now becoming homeowners. She said that loans are being given fairly and based on merit.

She pointed out that this scheme supports low-income families. Many people can’t afford to build homes, and this project gives them hope. She added that this effort could become a global example. Maryam rejected claims that only Lahore gets attention. She said houses are being built across Punjab under the same plan.

Maryam also spoke about improving national stability. She praised both the political and military leadership for economic and diplomatic success. Referring to the PTI protest, she said the IG Police kept waiting but no one came. She mocked PTI by saying the era of fire and violence is over. Now, she said, people want progress—not destruction.