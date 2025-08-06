Putin and US envoy meet before sanctions hit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Wednesday. The Kremlin described the talks as “constructive” and “useful.” The meeting lasted three hours and took place two days before the US sanctions deadline. The US wants Russia to halt its Ukraine offensive or face new penalties by Friday.

US President Donald Trump had promised to end the conflict quickly but so far talks have stalled. Three rounds of peace talks in Istanbul have failed to produce a ceasefire agreement. Russia has increased drone and missile attacks on Ukraine while advancing on the ground. Putin and Witkoff exchanged signals on their positions but gave no further details.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Washington to pressure Moscow harder for a ceasefire. Trump has threatened new sanctions that could target Russia’s trade partners, like China and India. However, he said he would wait for the outcome of the Moscow talks before deciding on any measures. The Kremlin criticized these tariff threats as “illegitimate.”

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, has caused massive destruction and casualties. Moscow demands that Ukraine cede territory and reject Western support. Kyiv calls for an immediate ceasefire and Zelenskyy recently called for “regime change” in Russia. The conflict remains tense, with recent Russian attacks killing civilians in southern Ukraine.

Tensions remain high between Moscow and Washington. Trump has deployed nuclear submarines near Russia, though details are unclear. Russia responded by ending a self-imposed moratorium on certain missiles, hinting at possible deployment. Both sides seem to brace for further escalation amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.