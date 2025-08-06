Pakistan, Turkey hold first naval special forces drill

Pakistan and Turkey’s naval special forces held their first-ever joint exercise in Karachi, marking a milestone in bilateral military cooperation. The drill included live firing, tactical maneuvers, and simulated combat scenarios on both sea and land. According to the ISPR, operations involved urban warfare tactics, precision firing, and coordinated responses to war-like situations, showcasing the high level of training of both forces.

The ISPR spokesperson explained that the main goal of the exercise was to improve joint operational readiness and strategic planning for coastal and urban environments. Both navies demonstrated advanced skills, professionalism, and seamless coordination throughout the exercise. This joint drill represents a major step toward strengthening defense ties and military interoperability between Pakistan and Turkey.

Additionally, ISPR highlighted that the exercise will enhance future combined missions and crisis response in coastal areas. Officials described this event as the start of a new chapter in Pakistan-Turkey defense relations, reflecting shared goals for regional security. Both countries aim to expand such joint activities to build greater trust and operational synergy.

Pakistan and Turkey have a history of close defense cooperation, and this naval exercise further solidifies their strategic partnership. The collaboration highlights their commitment to safeguarding mutual interests and responding effectively to emerging threats. The countries plan to continue regular joint exercises, focusing on specialized warfare and maritime security.

This landmark drill underscores the importance of continuous training and joint operations in facing modern security challenges. It also enhances preparedness to protect critical coastal zones and respond swiftly to any threats. The exercise sends a strong message of unity and readiness from both nations to protect their waters and maintain regional stability.