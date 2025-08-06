Yousaf Rizvi Clarifies: “Thailand Open for Tourism, Situation Stable Despite Border Tensions”

Islamabad – Yousaf Rizvi, President of Friends of Thailand Pakistan and Vice Chairman of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP), has issued a clarification regarding the current situation between Thailand and Cambodia, urging the public to rely on verified facts and maintain confidence in Thailand as a safe and welcoming destination.

Speaking in a recent video message, Mr. Rizvi stated that Thailand continues to remain fully open for tourism and business, with all travel, hospitality, and commercial services operating normally.

“The recent developments at the Thailand–Cambodia border have not affected tourism or daily life in the country. Thai authorities are managing the situation responsibly, and the overall environment remains stable and peaceful,” he noted.

He explained that the tensions began earlier this year due to activities near a religious site and noted reports of an incident that led to casualties on both sides. “Thailand has responded in accordance with international protocols and continues to pursue peaceful means of resolution,” Mr. Rizvi said.

Addressing concerns raised on social media, he clarified that some widely shared images and videos being associated with the conflict are, in fact, unrelated. “It’s important for the public to distinguish between authentic news and outdated or misattributed content,” he emphasized.

Mr. Rizvi highlighted the long-standing friendly ties between Pakistan and Thailand, especially in tourism, cultural exchange, and trade. “Thousands of Pakistanis travel to Thailand each year, and we continue to encourage people to visit with confidence. Likewise, many Thai visitors explore the cultural and religious heritage of Pakistan,” he said.

He concluded by expressing hope that the situation between the two neighboring countries will de-escalate through dialogue and understanding. “Peaceful engagement benefits the entire region, and we remain optimistic about a constructive resolution.”