Iran executes 96 in July, including 5 Afghans

A human rights group has reported that Iran executed 96 prisoners during July. Among those executed were five Afghan nationals. The executions took place in various prisons across the country. The organization did not reveal the names of the Afghan citizens. Iranian officials also did not share the charges against them.

The report has raised fresh concerns about Iran’s justice system. Human rights activists say executions in Iran often lack transparency. Trials are frequently held behind closed doors. Families of the accused are often not informed in advance. The Afghan government has not issued a statement yet.

Iran currently hosts millions of Afghan migrants and refugees. However, deportations have increased sharply in recent months. Reports estimate over 1.3 million Afghans have been sent back to Afghanistan this year. Many of them were undocumented or living in poor conditions.

The lack of information surrounding the Afghan executions has drawn criticism. Human rights groups demand that Iran disclose full legal details. They also call for an end to secret trials and mass executions. Concerns continue to grow over the treatment of minorities and migrants in Iran.

Activists are urging international bodies to monitor the situation more closely. They want Iran to follow global human rights standards. The rising number of executions, especially of foreign nationals, has become a cause of global alarm. Iran remains one of the world’s top executioners.