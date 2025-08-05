Punjab, Sindh back Kashmir with unanimous resolutions

The Punjab and Sindh Assemblies passed unanimous resolutions on Monday condemning India’s actions in occupied Kashmir. The resolutions were passed in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, marking the anniversary of India’s controversial move on August 5, 2019. Lawmakers across party lines voiced strong support for the people of Kashmir. They called India’s move illegal and against international laws. The assemblies reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiris.

In Punjab, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented the resolution. It stated that India illegally changed Kashmir’s status on August 5, 2019. The resolution condemned Indian oppression and declared it a violation of the Geneva Conventions. It also saluted the courage and determination of the Kashmiri people. The House rejected Indian actions and promised continued support for their cause.

The Sindh Assembly also passed a similar resolution during a session chaired by Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah. Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar tabled the resolution, which condemned India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said all political parties stand united on the Kashmir issue. Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi also supported the resolution fully. He said Pakistan must raise Kashmir’s case on every international forum.

After the resolution was passed unanimously, the Sindh Assembly was adjourned until Friday at 3 PM. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah strongly criticized India’s actions in Kashmir. He said every day in occupied Kashmir is a day of shame for humanity. He also accused Prime Minister Modi of violating UN resolutions.

The chief minister added that peaceful civilians in Kashmir remain under siege. He said freedom of expression is banned in the region. Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed that Pakistan will never accept India’s illegal move. He called on the international community to act before it’s too late.