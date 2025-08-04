PHF seeks time, eyes Rs350m budget for pro league

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has requested the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to extend the deadline for confirming its participation in the upcoming FIH Pro League. PHF President Tariq Bugti made the announcement on Monday, stating that discussions with the government are ongoing. The federation has asked to move the deadline from August 12 to August 20.

Bugti said the PHF has submitted a Rs350 million budget proposal for the Pro League. Overall, the federation requires Rs700 million to support all national and international activities this year. He emphasized that the Pro League would provide valuable international exposure for players and help improve Pakistan’s global hockey ranking. However, the final call on participation lies with the federal government.

Regarding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup in India, Bugti said the government would decide after assessing the situation. He proposed that a delegation visit India first to evaluate security and logistics. He also noted the hostile environment during Pakistan’s recent England tour and added that hockey doesn’t operate on neutral venues like cricket, which raises further concerns.

The PHF has already conveyed its concerns to the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), especially after threats reported by Indian media. Bugti dismissed rumours of internal divisions within the PHF, saying such reports have surfaced repeatedly but the team continues to reach finals in international tournaments.

He confirmed that players have begun receiving payments directly in their bank accounts, starting with daily allowances. Bugti said the players understand the current financial challenges. Meanwhile, several former Olympians have voiced strong support for Pakistan’s inclusion in the Pro League, calling it essential for reviving the sport in the country.