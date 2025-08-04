Tekken GOAT Arslan Ash claims sixth EVO crown

Pakistan’s Arslan “Ash” Siddique won his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title at the 2025 tournament in Las Vegas. The Lahore-based player defeated fellow Pakistani Atif Butt in an intense Tekken 7 final. EVO 2025 took place from August 1 to 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

Arslan Ash is a well-known name in the Tekken community. He first won the Tekken 7 tournament in Japan in 2019 and has since claimed multiple EVO titles. He won EVO Japan 2023 and gained his fifth EVO title in July 2024. This latest victory cements his status as the greatest Tekken player of all time.

Greatness on another level. Congratulations to your back-to-back #Evo2025 TEKKEN 8 Champion, Arslan Ash! pic.twitter.com/zOHmXzlBV2 — Evo (@Evo) August 4, 2025

The final match featured Ash using Nina Williams while Butt played Anna Williams. These characters are sisters in the Tekken universe, adding an exciting twist to the rivalry. EVO praised the match as “greatness on another level.” Both players showed incredible skill and sportsmanship throughout.

Ash expressed gratitude after his win, calling himself “blessed” and “grateful in victory.” His esports club, Saudi Arabia’s Twisted Minds, hailed him as the “undisputed GOAT of Tekken.” Ash also thanked his fans and said the win was for Pakistan.

Runner-up Atif Butt thanked supporters despite narrowly missing the title. Yuta “Chikurin” Take took third place in the tournament. EVO remains the world’s largest fighting game event, attracting top players globally to compete in Las Vegas every year.