28th Pakistani aid flight reaches starving Gaza

Pakistan’s Alkhidmat Foundation has sent its 28th aid shipment to Gaza. The consignment carries 100 tons of essential food and medical supplies. It flew from Islamabad to Amman, Jordan, and will be transported to Gaza for distribution. This shipment is part of ongoing relief efforts supported by the Government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Alhamdulillah! Alkhidmat has sent a new consignment of 100 tons of relief goods from Islamabad for Palestinian families in Gaza facing a severe food crisis.#Alkhidmat #gaza #palsetine #Support #Palestine — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) August 4, 2025

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza are worsening rapidly. The UN reports that child malnutrition rates have tripled in just three months. Nearly 1,600 aid trucks have entered Gaza since late July, but aid groups say 600 trucks per day are needed to meet basic needs. Hospitals have recorded deaths from famine and malnutrition, including children, as food shortages grow severe.

Israeli airstrikes recently killed over 40 Palestinians in Gaza. Many of the victims were trying to reach aid distribution points. One attack hit the Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters, causing a fire and injuring staff. The UN warns that one in three Gaza residents go days without food, and the region is close to famine.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called on the UN Security Council to impose an immediate ceasefire. They urge the council to stop ongoing violence and human rights violations. More than two million Palestinians in Gaza face relentless violence, starvation, lack of water, and medical shortages.

The Israeli military offensive, ongoing since October 2023, has killed over 58,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for top Israeli officials for alleged war crimes. The global community continues to push for increased humanitarian aid and peace talks.