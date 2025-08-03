Flash floods kill 299 in Pakistan since late june

Flash floods and heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 299 people across Pakistan since June 26, with 140 of the victims being children, said the National Disaster Management Authority. Additionally, 715 people have been injured, including 239 children, 204 women, and 272 men, as rain-related disasters continue to impact vulnerable communities nationwide.

The extreme weather has caused widespread destruction, damaging 1,676 homes—of which 562 were completely destroyed and 1,114 were partially damaged. Livestock losses have also been severe, with 428 animals perishing in the floods, worsening the economic burden on already struggling rural families.

To aid affected regions, NDMA has launched 223 rescue operations, successfully evacuating nearly 2,880 people from flood-hit areas. Relief efforts include the distribution of 13,466 essential items such as tents, blankets, food packs, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, and tarpaulins. Medical support has also been provided through 71 camps, which have treated 577 patients so far.

Meanwhile, emergency preparations are being ramped up in Rawalpindi ahead of the sixth spell of monsoon rains expected to begin on August 5. All Rescue 1122 personnel have had their leaves cancelled, and key equipment—including boats, ambulances, and water rescue vehicles—has been pre-deployed across the district.

In line with instructions from Punjab’s chief minister, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued flood warnings across several districts. Rainfall has already been recorded in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, and other areas, with more showers expected in the next 24 hours.

As joint relief operations by federal and provincial agencies continue, authorities are urging citizens in flood-prone regions to stay alert. Officials emphasize that early preparations, public cooperation, and strong coordination are critical in reducing the damage from the ongoing monsoon season.